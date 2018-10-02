RPSC SI Admit Card Released; Download Now

RPSC SI Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

RPSC has released the SI admit cards online. Candidates who had registered for the Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive exam, can now download the admit card from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates should note that the official website of the Commission is not responding at this moment. Candidates, if are unable to download the RPSC SI admit card, can download it later during off peak hours. Candidates should prefer downloading the admit card from the official website only.

The exam will be held on October 7.

Recently, for the headmaster recruitment, RPSC had conducted the exam on September 2.

Meanwhile for the RAS/ RTS Preliminary exam, held in August, the Commission had suspended internet services in the State as a step for preventing unfair means in the exam. 76 per cent of the candidates took the examination of the total registrations under tight security measures, an RPSC official said. RPSC conducted the RAS/ RTS prelims at 1400 centes statewide.

Click here for more Jobs News