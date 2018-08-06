Mobile Internet Services Suspended For RPSC Exams

Mobile internet services remained suspended for nearly four hours yesterday as the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) conducted the RAS/ RTS Preliminary Exam 2018 at more than 1,400 centres across the state. The internet services were blocked to prevent any unfair means through hi-tech methods. 76 per cent of the candidates took the examination of the total registrations under tight security measures, an RPSC official said.

The Commission had issued strict instructions for the candidates and they were allowed inside the examination hall only after intense frisking. The commission had asked the candidates not to wear full sleeve shirt, suit, jewellery, cap, hat etc.