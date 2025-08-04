Rajasthan Chief Minister's Charter Plane Lands At Wrong Airstrip, Pilots De-rostered

Two pilots were de-rostered after a charter plane carrying Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma landed at the wrong airstrip.

The incident took place when Mr Sharma was travelling to Phalodi from Delhi for an event on July 31.

The aircraft, a Falcon 2000, was scheduled to land at an airstrip of Phalodi's Air Force Station. It instead landed at a nearby civil airstrip, which was repaired during Operation Sindoor.

The plane, however, then immediately took off for the military airbase, which was located about 5 kilometres away.

The runway direction, visual characteristics and geographical location of both the airstrips were similar, leading to the confusion, sources said, adding that the pilots were not properly briefed.

Mr Sharma later returned to Jaipur in the same aircraft.

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has started an investigation after the plane operator filed a "wrong airport landing" incident report.