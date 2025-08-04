7-Year-Old Girl With Speech And Hearing Impairment Raped In Rajasthan

A seven-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly raped in Bandikui area of Rajasthan's Jaipur district, police said on Monday.



The girl who went missing from home on Sunday afternoon was found near her house in the evening. When she was brought black home, she was seen trembling in pain, they said.

She was taken to Bandikui hospital at night and was medically examined. The victim's father has registered a case against the unknown accused, they said.

Baswa police station in-charge Sachin Sharma said that a complaint was received on Sunday night. The family took the girl to Bandikui hospital.

He said that his daughter had left home on Sunday. After a lot of searching, the girl was found sitting at a place a little away from the house.

The police said that a case has been registered against the unknown accused.

The victim girl can neither speak nor hear. The police are now investigating the matter and the accused is being searched, Sharma said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)