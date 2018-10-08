SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Result Marks Released; Here's Direct Login Link

SBI Clerk Mains Result Marks: Know How To Check

SBI has released the marks of the Clerk main result. For recruitment to Junior Associates post, State Bank of India (SBI) had conducted the main exam, as a part of the selection process, for those candidates who had qualified the preliminary exam. The main exam was held on August 5 and the result was declared in September. In the SBI clerk main exam, candidates have been selected on the basis of the cut off marks decided by the Bank. The final selection will be decided on the verification of eligibility for the post and information given in the online application.

Click here for SBI Clerk Main Exam Marks

The final merit list will also be on the basis of qualifying in test of specified opted local language.

For the final merit list of SBI clerk recruitment, only the main exam marks will be considered.

In the SBI Junior Associates recruitment process, a wait list of up to 50% vacancies will be created. 'Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection,' reads the job notification.

The recruitment is for filling up regular and backlog vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) post.

