Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam On October 28

OPSC Civil Services Exam, Admit Card 2018 Update

Preliminary exam of Odisha Civil Services 2018 will be held on October 28. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is at the last stage of application process. Today is the last date to deposit the application fees (Rs 300) for the exam. Last year, Chinmayee Chetna Dash topped the exam in which 145 candidates were recommended for appointment. This year 218 vacancies have been notified for Odisha Civil Services exam. Graduates in the age group of 21-32 years are eligible for the post.

The civil service prelims will comprise of two general studies papers. Each of the papers will carry a total of 200 marks. Candidates have to score minimum 33% to be eligible for the main exam.

Admit cards for the exam will be released soon. As is the norm followed in government exams, the admit cards can be expected 7-10 days before the exam. The admit card will carry the exam details like date, city, centre and shift timing.

OPSC will conduct the exams at five zonal centres: Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

The state level Civil Services exam will be held to recruit candidates to bureaucratic posts under Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Police Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Odisha Finance Service, Odisha Co-operative Service, Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and Odisha Employment Service.

OPSC has begun online registration process for Assistant Section Officer or ASO post. The application process will end in November and online exam for recruitment will be held in December.

Click here for more Jobs News