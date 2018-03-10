Odisha Civil Service Exam 2016 Result Released; Chinmayee Chetna Dash Tops In First Attempt Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional list of candidates selected in the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2016.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional list of candidates selected in the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2016. The result is available on the official website and candidates who had been selected on the basis of their performance in the selection process can check their result from the official website. A total of 145 candidates have been selected after the selection process. The exams were conducted between February 12 and February 28, 2018.





How to check OPSC Civil Service 2016 Exam?

Step one: Go to official OPSC website: www.opsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link on the home page.

Step three: On the result page, click on the 'Attachment' for Odisha Civil Services Examination 2016.

Step four: A pdf will open. Scroll down to check the list of the candidates selected.





Success Story Of Chinmayee Chetna Dash, Topper In Odisha Civil Service Exam 2016



Chinmayee Chetna Dash has emerged as the topper in the OPSC Civil Service Exam 2016. She cleared the exam in her first attempt. While talking to NDTV, she said that instead of the quantity of time devoted to studying, she favors quality of time devoted to studying.





Chinmayee Chetna Dash is a civil engineer by profession. She belongs to Cuttack and along with preparing for the exam, she was also studying M.Tech.





She had strategized her study in a way to devote 6-7 hours study every day. She said that she set a daily study target for herself. She also emphasized that time management is critical not just during preparation but also vital for success in the exam.





About exam preparation, she said that she prepared for preliminary and mains together since after the results for preliminary exams are declared there isn't enough time left to prepare for Mains exam.





About interview, she said that confidence is the key. Even if you don't know the answer, stay confident and answer to the best of your knowledge and ability.





The result for the exam came out yesterday.





