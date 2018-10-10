Odisha Assistant Section Officer Recruitment Process Begins

OPSC ASO Recruitment 2018: Apply Now

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the registration process for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) recruitment. For a total of 500 posts, the Commission will accept online applications from eligible candidates till November 9, 2018. The recruitment is permanent and candidates will be appointed in Group B services of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department. Graduates in the age group of 21-32 years as on January 1, 2018 are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates shall also have to pay Rs 300 as exam fees. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories are exempted from paying the fees.

Click here to apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment

OPSC had notified the recruitment in September. As of now, the Commission has given a tentative date for the exam, which is December 23, 2018.

OPSC will select candidates for the post on the basis of written exam and skill test; candidates who qualify the written exam can appear for the skill test. The written exam will be conducted at 33 zones in the State. Candidates should give the zone option for the written exam.

Meanwhile, registration process for Dental Surgeon, Clinical Psychologist, Geologist, Geo-Physicist and Mining Officer recruitment is also being conducted by the Commission. For Odisha Judicial Service 2018 exam, OPSC will accept applications till October 25.

On the other hand, Odisha Civil Services prelims exam will be held on October 28.

