Assistant Section Officer Recruitment Notified By Odisha PSC; Graduates Eligible

OPSC Recruitment 2018 For 500 ASO Posts; Graduates Eligible

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officer. A total of 500 posts are available for recruitment in Group B of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on October 10. Candidates can submit their application at opsconline.gov.in. Graduates in the age group of 21-32 years are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates shall have to deposit Rs 300 (no fees for SC, ST, PwD candidates) along with the application fees.

Odisha Civil Services Exam 2018: Online Registration Begins

OPSC will select candidates for the post on the basis of written exam and skill test; candidates who qualify the written exam can appear for the skill test. The written exam will be conducted at 33 zones in the State. Candidates should give the zone option for the written exam.

Applicants must also have proficiency in Odia language. Details of the language eligibility is available on the official job notification.

The last date for submission of application is November 9, 2018. The last date for depositing the fee is November 13, 2018.

OPSC is likely to conduct the written exam on December 23, 2018.

OPSC has also notified recruitment for Geologist, Geophysicist and Mining Officer in Group A of Odisha Mining and Geology Service under Steel and Mines Department. A total of 35 posts have been notified by the Commission. Online registration for the recruitment will begin on September 28, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News