Arvind Saxena Appointed UPSC Chairman

Prior to joining UPSC as Member, Mr Saxena was working as Director of the Aviation Research Centre (ARC).

The President of India has appointed Arvind Saxena as Chairman, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The tenure of Mr Saxena as Chairman, UPSC will commence from the date he enters upon the office of Chairman, UPSC. The term of his appointment will be till August 7, 2020 when he attains the age of 65 years or till further orders whichever is earlier.

Mr Saxena joined UPSC as a Member on May 8, 2015, and has been performing duties of the post of Chairman, UPSC since June 20, 2018.

A student of Civil Engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering besides M.Tech. in Systems Management from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, Mr Saxena was selected for the Civil Services and joined the Indian Postal Service in 1978.

In 1988, he started working at the Cabinet Secretariat, where he specialised in the study of strategic developments in neighbouring countries.

He has served in different countries and in the States of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

A recipient of Awards for Meritorious Services (2005) and Distinguished Services (2012), Mr Saxena has travelled extensively in India and abroad.

