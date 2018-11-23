UPSC Notifies Air Safety Officer, Scientist 'B' Recruitment

UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Air Safety Officer, Scientist 'B' Posts

Candidates with Master's degree in Chemistry and graduation degree in Aeronautical Engineering can apply for Scientist 'B' and Air Safety Officer posts, respectively. In a recent job notification, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified a total of 22 vacancies in both the posts. For Scientist 'B' post under Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation candidates need to have three years of experience in the Chemical analysis of Water samples and interpretation of relevant data. No experience is required for Air Safety Officer post.

CDS (I) 2019 Registration Ends Next Week

Interested candidates should apply at the online registration portal of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in on or before December 13, 2018. Candidates should also print the submitted online application before December 14, 2018.

Vacancies Notified By UPSC

Air Safety Officer: 16 posts under Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation

Scientist 'B': 6 posts under Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation

Deputy Director (Safety) (Mechanical): 1 post under Directorate General Factory Advice Service, & Labour Institute (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and Employment

Assistant Director of Operations: 37 posts under Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation

UPSC has also invited applications from experienced IT professionals for recruitment to Senior Developer and Software Designer posts. Candidates with knowledge or having experience of working in areas of Web application design and development, website development, mobile application development, Oracle Database, Linux & Windows platform and knowledge of Artificial Intelligence can apply.

Click here for more Jobs News