UPSC To Recruit Experienced IT Professionals

UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Software Designer, Senior Developer Posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced to recruit IT professionals (with 4-7 years of experience) for Senior Developer and Software Designer posts. The job under the supervision of IS Wing of the Commission will be contractual in nature. Candidates will be appointed for a year which can be extended at the discretion of the Commission based on the performance of the individual. The individual will be required to handle various projects such as ORA, SOAP, e-Admit Card, DAF, Accounting Software, Panel and Data Bank Software, Recruitment Rule Software etc.

A total of 7 vacancies are open for recruitment out of which 6 are for Senior Developer post. Candidates with BE/B.Tech. in Information Technology/Computer Science or MCA (Regular Course) qualification with 4 or 7 years of experience are eligible to apply for the post.

Click here to apply

Interested candidates should apply in the prescribed proforma along with copy of 10th, 12th certificate, copy of degree certificate, copy of PAN card and copy of Aadhaar card. The last date for submission of application is December 20, 2018.

