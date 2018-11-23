CDS (I) 2019 Registration Ends Next Week

CDS Registration 2019 Update

Online registration for Combined Defence Services 2019 (CDS I) will end on November 26, 2018. Candidates who have not applied yet are suggested to apply at the earliest at upsconline.nic.in. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the exam on February 3, 2019. Meanwhile CDS II for this year is over. The exam was held at 41 centres nationwide. This year admission will be granted to 417 seats in Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad-(Pre-Flying) 32 Training Course, Officers' Training Academy Chennai (Madras)- 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) and Officers Training Academy Chennai-25th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.

While graduates are eligible to apply for the IMA and OTA , engineering graduates are eligible for Indian Naval Academy. Science graduates and those having bachelor of engineering qualification are eligible to apply for Air Force Academy. 'Graduates with first choice as Army/ Navy/ Air Force are to submit proof of graduation provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB,' reads the notice.

