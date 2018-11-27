46 Recommended For Indian Economic/ Statistical Service, 2018

UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2018

Final results have been announced for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service exam, 2018 and 46 candidates have made the cut. The proposed vacancy was 47 for IES, ISS exam 2018. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result today.

The candidature will remain valid for three months and the UPSC will provide the offer of appointment to the candidates only after verifying the original documents.

The exam selects graduates in economics and statistics field for appointment to junior time scale of the services.

The UPSC, government's recruitment body for central civil services, had started the recruitment process in March. Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in written exam held in June/ July and personality test in November.

In 2017, the cut off marks for IES selection was 584 (48.6%) and 580 (48.3%) for ISS. For this year, the marks will be released by UPSC within 15 days.

The UPSC will disclose the written test and interview marks of both recommended and non-recommended candidates as per the government's decision to facilitate the absorption of non recommended candidates by other public and private recruitment agencies.

Besides this, UPSC has a facilitation counter in the campus functional on all working days from 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates can also place their query regarding the exam over phone.

