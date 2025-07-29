Parliament Monsoon Session Day 7 Live Updates: A special discussion on Operation Sindoor will continue in the Lok Sabha today with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to address the House at 12 noon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to make a concluding speech at 5pm today.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open 16-hour long special discussion on the Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha today.
3 Reasons Why Bihar Roll Revision Can't Be Discussed In Parliament: Sources
There will be no discussion on Bihar voter list revision in Parliament despite the Opposition's demand, the government has indicated, underscoring a reason cited by former Speaker Balaram Jakhar, sources have said. About this, three arguments are being considered by the government, sources said.
The first is that the campaign being run by the Central Election Commission is not an election reform. Rather, it is an administrative step and the Election Commission has been taking such steps from time to time.
The second reason is that even if a discussion is held in both houses of Parliament on the intensive revision of the voter list, there is no one to answer the questions that the Opposition could raise. The Election Commission cannot come to the House to present its side, sources pointed out. And although the Law Ministry is the nodal ministry for the Election Commission, it generally looks after only administrative work, and does not interfere in policy matters.
The third reason the government gave is that there are many such institutions which do not have a mechanism to present their side before the Parliament. In such situations, there cannot be a discussion about those institutions, sources said.
Congress' Manickam Tagore Calls For Discussion On Forced Displacement Of Tamil-Speaking People
Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore submits adjournment notice on the alleged forced eviction and displacement of Tamil speaking people in Govindpuri and other parts of Delhi.
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha Agenda
- Question hour from 12 noon to 1 pm
- Special discussion on Operation Sindoor, India's response to Pahalgam terror attack
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to initiate a special discussion on Op Sindoor after Question Hour. 16 hours have been allocated for this debate.