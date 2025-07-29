"Sonia Gandhi Wept For Batla House Terrorists": Amit Shah Attacks Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into the Congress this morning, claiming that former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi shed tears for the terrorists who were killed in the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi.

On September 19, 2008, two terrorists of the Indian Mujahideen, hiding in a flat at Batla House in Jamia Nagar, were eliminated by an armed police unit. Mohan Chand Sharma, an inspector with the Delhi Police, was killed in action during the encounter.

Recalling the incident, Mr Shah said he was surprised seeing then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi crying after the encounter.

"I would like to remember Salman Khurshid. One day, I was having an early breakfast when I saw him weeping on TV while leaving Sonia Gandhi's house. I thought something big had happened. He said that Sonia Gandhi was in tears over the Batla House incident. If you had to cry, you should have done that for Shaheed Mohan Sharma and not the Batla House terrorists," Mr Shah said in Lok Sabha.

The Congress has no right to question the government over what steps it has taken to tackle terror, he asserted, accusing the Opposition party of having a soft corner for the terrorists.

Mr Shah was speaking during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the parliament. Earlier in his speech, he confirmed that three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack had been eliminated during Operation Mahadev.

He also criticised Congress MP P Chidambaram for questioning the Pakistani origin of the Pahalgam attackers, accusing him of trying to 'save Pakistan'. "When he says this, it means they (the Congress) are giving a clean chit (to Pakistan)," said Mr Shah.

"I thought the opposition would be happy to know the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack are dead... but it seems they are upset," added the Union Minister, cornering the Congress over the issue of terror.