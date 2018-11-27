NDA & NA (I) 2018 Final Result Out

UPSC NDA (I) 2018 Result: Know How To Check

379 candidates have been recommended for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 141th Course and Naval Academy for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), this year. The course will commence from January 2, 2019. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for NDA & NA (I) exam. The final merit list for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam (I) is available online at the official website of the Commission.

NDA, NA (I) Result PDF Link

Ayush Kumar Singh is the topper of NDA (I) exam 2018.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on April 22, 2018 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence.

'The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC,' reads the official statement from UPSC.