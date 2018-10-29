UPSC Enables Withdrawal Of Online Application For Engineering Services Exam 2019

UPSC Online Application Form Withdrawal Facility Begins

Candidates who had applied for the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2019 and wish to withdraw their application forms can do so till November 5, 2018. The maiden online application withdrawal facility of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is now available at the registration portal upsconline.nic.in. Concerned candidates can withdraw their applications through an OTP till 5.30 pm of the deadline. Online registration for the ESE 2019 was over last week. 'Before making the request for withdrawal, candidate must ensure the availability of registered mobile number and email-id as provided while submitting the application. Request will be accepted only after the confirmation by validating the OTP details sent on candidate's mobile and email, such OTP will be valid for 30 Minutes. In case the OTP is not received within 10 Minutes resend option is also available,' reads the guidelines released by UPSC.

Candidates should note that the fee will not be refunded.

The Commission, in its guideline for the application withdrawal process, has said that there is no provision for withdrawing of incomplete applications.

This is the first time UPSC has allowed such a facility after receiving many requests from candidates, earlier, who wished to cancel their candidature after submitting the application.

