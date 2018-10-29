Assistant Director (Cost) Recruitment Under Ministry Of Finance, Experienced Graduates To Be Preferred

UPSC Recruitment 2018 For Assistant Director (Cost), Ministry of Finance

For recruitment to 10 posts of Assistant Director (Cost) in Office of Chief Adviser Cost, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications. Out of the total number of posts, two are reserved for differently abled person. 'A qualification recognized for enrolment in the Register of Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Candidates are eligible for enrolment in the register of Member of the respective Institute after they have passed the Final examination of Chartered Accountancy or of Cost Accountancy conducted by the respective Institute,' reads the official notification regarding the essential educational qualification.

Intelligence Bureau (IB) Registration Begins For 1054 Security Assistant/ Executive Posts

Graduates with three years of experience in cost accounting work will be given preference, as is notified in the job advertisement released by UPSC.

The job profile includes, 'cost analysis / cost examination determining fair prices; Studies on cost reduction and cost efficiency; Appraisal of capital intensive projects.'

UPSC Enables Withdrawal Of Online Application For Engineering Services Exam 2019

Interested candidates should submit their application online on or before November 15, 2018. The last date for printing the application is November 16, 2018.

Other Recruitment Notified By UPSC

Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser (Group-I): 5 posts in Directorate of Marketing & Inspection, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Economic Officer: 1 post in Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Senior Artist: 5 posts in Bureau of Outreach & Communication erstwhile Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Click here for more Jobs News