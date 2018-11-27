UPSC Releases Admit Card For Recruitment Exam On December 15

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for recruitment exams to be held on December 15, 2018. The admit cards could be downloaded from official UPSC website. Admit cards will be available for download till the exam date. Apart from the admit card, UPSC has also released the exam schedule and exam day instruction and candidates could download the same from the official website itself.

UPSC Admit Card For December 15 Exam: How to download?

Step one: Go to the following website: www.upsconline.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link for December 15 exam.

Step three: Again click on the admit card link for the corresponding post.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

Check the e-Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of UPSC immediately. Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring original photo identity proof like Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc. and two passport size photographs for appearing in the Recruitment Test with an undertaking.

Candidates are advised not to bring any valuables/costly items to the Examination Halls, as safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

The exam will be computer based test, the duration of which will be 2 hours.

Click here for more Jobs News