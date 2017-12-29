AP TET 2017 Exam Dates Changed The examination will now begin on 5 February 2018 and will continue till 15 February 2018 and will be held in two sessions (9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm).

1 Share EMAIL PRINT AP TET 2017: Check Eligibility, New Exam Dates, How To Apply, Exam Pattern, Other Details New Delhi: Exam dates have been changed for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2017. Online registration date has also been extended to 17 January 2018. The revised exam schedule is available on the official website cse.ap.gov.in. According to the old schedule, the exam dates were 17-27 January 2018. The APTET-December, 2017 is being conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh in all 13 Districts of the State through a Computer Based Test. The objective of APTET is to ensure National Standards and benchmark of Teacher quality in the recruitment process in accordance with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).



Online mock test will be available from 23 January 2018.



The examination will now begin on 5 February 2018 and will continue till 15 February 2018 and will be held in two sessions (9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm).



Likewise, the Board will also delay the result declaration by more than a fortnight (26 February 2018).



The candidates at the time of applying for APTET, December 2017 should be in possession of the minimum qualifications prescribed for a teacher for I to V classes (Paper-I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper-II) as given in Information Bulletin. The candidates who are pursuing final year of any of the Teacher Education Courses recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be, during the academic year 2016-2017 can also appear for the APTET December, 2017.



However, the notification said, it is clarified that appearance or a pass in APTET by itself will not vest any right on the candidate to be considered for appointment to the post of Teacher in Government / ZillaParishad / Mandal Parishad / Municipal and Private Aided Schools, unless he is in possession of the qualifications prescribed for appointment to such post in the relevant statutory recruitment rules framed by State Government from time to time or by the said management as on the date prescribed there in.



