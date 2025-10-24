Andhra Pradesh TET 2025: Registration Begins For Teacher Eligibility Test, Apply Till November 23

AP TET 2025: The Deparment of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for its Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 today, October 24. Candidates interested to teach students of Classes 1 to 5, Classes 6 to 8 or students with special needs can apply for the test on the official website of the deparment - tet2dsc.apcfss.in. The TET score carries a 20 per cent weightage for those seeking a teaching post in the state, while the remaining 80 per cent comes from the written Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).

Exam Details

The TET will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with one mark awarded for each correct answer. Candidates must choose the correct option from four choices. There will be no negative marking.

AP TET Notice - "AP TET 2025 Information Bulletin".

Separate Papers for Primary and Upper Primary Levels

AP TET includes two papers. Paper 1 is for individuals aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5, and Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who possess both D.El.Ed and B.Ed qualifications and intend to teach at either level are eligible to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) is a state-level examination conducted by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh. It is designed to assess the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes I to VIII in government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, municipal, and private aided schools within Andhra Pradesh.