Andhra Pradesh TET 2025 Exam: Admit Card Out, Download Directly Here

APTET 2025 Hall Ticket Download: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2025 hall tickets have been released, candidates can download it on the official website or here.

Read Time: 2 mins
APTET Admit Card 2025: Download Directly Here

Andhra Pradesh TET 2025 Admit Card: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the AP TET 2025 admit card/hall ticket. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download their admit cards from the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in, using their candidate ID and date of birth. The Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode starting December 10, 2025 in two shifts daily.

Download Link - "APTET 2025 Admit Card Download Link"

APTET 2025 Exam: How To Download APTET Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
  • Log in using credentials such as candidate ID, mobile number, or Aadhaar number along with the date of birth.
  • Submit the details to proceed.
  • Download and take a printout of the AP TET 2025 hall ticket for future reference.

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: Exam Marks And Duration

The examination consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2, each carrying 150 marks. The total duration for the exam is 150 minutes.

Paper 1 is designed for candidates aspiring to teach students in Classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 targets those who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. Individuals wishing to qualify for teaching both levels are required to appear for both examinations.

