Abhyudaya Bank Ltd. Clerk Recruitment 2019: Last Date To Apply February 20

Abhyudaya Bank Ltd. Clerk Recruitment 2019: Exam in March

Abhyudaya Co-Operative Bank Ltd. has released recruitment notification for approximately 100 clerk vacancies. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online for the recruitment. The last date to apply is February 20, 2019. Selection of candidates will be on the basis of their performance in an online examination followed by an interview. The tentative date for the Online examination is March 10, 2019.

Educational Qualification

Applicant must be a graduate from a recognized University.

Applicants with a proficiency in Marathi will be given preference.

Applicant must have knowledge of English.

candidate must also have computer knowledge (as per assessment at the time of Interview).

Age Limit

candidate must not be younger than 20 years and older than 30 years as on February 1, 2019.

Note: Check official notification for relaxation on upper age limit.

Application Process

The link to apply online is available under the 'Career' tab on the official website for the bank.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ NT category will have to pay Rs. 600 as application fee. For candidates belonging to General/ OBC category, the application fee is Rs. 1200.

Online Test Pattern

The online test will be of two hours duration and objective in nature. There will be five sections in the question paper - Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. All five sections will have 40 questions carrying one mark each. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.