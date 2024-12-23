Advertisement

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For Customer Support Associate (Clerk) Posts, Check Details

Nainital Bank Clerk Recruitment 2024: The application window is scheduled to be closed on December 29.

Read Time: 2 mins
Nainital Bank Clerk Recruitment 2024: Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website.
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2024: Nainital Bank has started the registration process for clerk vacancies. The recruitment drive aims to fill 25 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, nainitalbank.co.in.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Closure of registration of application and editing application details: December 29, 2024
Last date for printing the application: January 13, 2025
Online fee payment: December 4, 2024, to December 29, 2024

Nainital Bank Clerk Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, nainitalbank.co.in
Step 2. On the homepage, select the "Apply Online" option under the Recruitment section
Step 3. Register yourself and make the payment
Step 4. Submit the application form and save it
Step 5. Take a hard copy of the form for future reference

The official notification states: "Please note that all the particulars mentioned in the online application, including Name of the Candidate, Category, Date of Birth, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID, Centre of Examination, etc., will be considered final, and no changes/modifications will be allowed after submission of the online application form. Candidates are therefore advised to fill out the online application form with utmost care, as no correspondence regarding changes to details will be entertained."

Exam Centers

The exam will be conducted at the following locations:

  • Haldwani, District Nainital (Uttarakhand)
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • Roorkee (Uttarakhand)
  • Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • Delhi/NCR
  • Ambala (Haryana)

Indemnity Bond Requirement

Upon selection as clerks, candidates will be required to sign an indemnity bond before joining the Bank's service. They must execute the bond for the specified amount, along with two sureties, committing to serve the Bank for the duration mentioned in the bond. Candidates are advised to review this requirement carefully.

