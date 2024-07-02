IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 6,128 Vacancies, Check Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications for 6,128 positions in the 2025-26 recruitment cycle. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications for the preliminary test by visiting the official website, ibps.in . The deadline for application submission is July 21.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary exams will be held in August, and the main exams will take place in October.

IBPS Clerk 2024: Key Dates

Online registration and application editing: July 1 to July 21

Online payment of application fees: July 1 to July 21

Pre-Examination Training (PET): August 12 to August 18

Preliminary exam call letters: August 2024

Preliminary exam: August 2024

Preliminary exam results: September 2024

Download of mains exam call letters: September or October 2024

Mains exam: October 2024

Provisional allotment: April 2025

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old as of July 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2004.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Application Process

Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Click on CRP - Clerks - XIV under recent updates.

Click the link to apply.

Create an account to obtain login credentials.

Log in and complete the application form.

Upload the required scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Download the confirmation document for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Application Fee

General category: Rs 850 (including GST)

SC, ST, PWBD, ESM, and DESM categories: Rs 175

Candidates can find job vacancies in participating banks for each state and union territory on the official website. They should note that applications can only be made for positions in one state or union territory.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Exam Pattern

The IBPS Prelims Exam paper for Clerk includes sections on the English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, consisting of 100 questions worth 100 marks. The IBPS Mains Exam 2024, scheduled for October, will last 160 minutes and be worth 200 marks.