1 Dead As Vehicle In J&K Deputy Chief Minister's Convoy Falls Into Canal

The deceased was identified as Suram Singh (50), the police said, adding that the driver and four passengers were among the injured.

Jammu | | Updated: May 05, 2018 17:17 IST
Kavinder Gupta said the driver of the car lost control which led to the accident (File Photo)

Jammu:  A vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta's convoy skidded off the road and fell into a canal in Jammu today, killing a photographer of the state's information department and injuring five others, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suram Singh (50), the police said, adding that the driver and four passengers were among the injured.

The accident took place near the Greater Kailash area, on the outskirts of Jammu, when Kavinder Gupta's convoy was returning from a function, a senior police official said.

The driver escaped with minor injuries and Suram Singh's body was retrieved from the vehicle, the official added.

Ruling out rash driving, Mr Gupta said the accident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"I will visit the deceased's family to personally express my condolences," the deputy chief minister added.

