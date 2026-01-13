'Pak Will Fall Apart Soon': Ladakh Lt Governor On China's Shaksgam Claim

Slamming China for undertaking construction projects in the Shaksgam Valley, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has said the area is part of India and such activities should be immediately halted.

Speaking to NDTV on Thursday, Gupta said the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir also want to be a part of India and it won't be too long before Pakistan itself falls apart ('khud tukde tukde ho jayega').

Under the Sino-Pakistan border agreement in 1963, Islamabad had ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory, which it illegally occupied, in the Shaksgam Valley to China.

On Friday, India had objected to infrastructure projects by China in the valley and said it reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests in the region, which is Indian territory. Beijing replied to this on Monday and claimed the area is part of China.

The Ladakh Lieutenant Governor asserted Chinese activity in the area is illegal and cannot be tolerated.

"They should know that Pakistan occupied a portion of Kashmir illegally and the Indian Parliament also passed a resolution to this effect in 1994. An atmosphere is building up in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, and the people there also want to be with India. The day is not far when Pakistan itself will fall apart. Therefore, China should stop any such activity. The Indian government has also taken cognisance of this and the Ministry of External Affairs has clearly stated it," Gupta said.

On the construction activities, Gupta said they are wrong and the Indian government will give a befitting reply.

"See, Pakistan is a sellout country. We believe that this valley has been occupied by Pakistan and the country does things like allowing China there so it can get some money. But this part belongs to India, and India will take full cognisance of it. Without worrying about Pakistan, we will take action in our own way," he stressed.

Asked about the Opposition criticising the Centre and the BJP over the issue, Gupta said national interest should come first and also took a swipe at the Congress.

"See, any political party, and especially some parties that go abroad and spread propaganda against India, should not talk about steps that are being taken in the national interest," he said.