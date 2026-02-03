India-China Bilateral Trade Reached $155 Billion In 2025: Envoy

The India-China bilateral trade reached a "record high" of $155 billion in 2025, clocking a year-on-year growth of over 12 per cent, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said on Tuesday.

Xu said China supports India's BRICS presidency, stands ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with New Delhi and is committed to work together to advance the development of the Global South.

The "successful" meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Tianjin last August resulted in a new level of improvement in the ties including people-to-people exchanges.

The envoy was speaking at an event to mark the Chinese new year.

"Last August, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a successful meeting in Tianjin, which led China-India relations from 'a reset and fresh start' to a new level of improvement," he said.

The envoy said the exchanges at all levels have become more frequent and economic and trade cooperation has reached new heights," he added.

"In 2025, bilateral trade between China and India reached a record high of $155.6 billion, registering a year-on-year growth of over 12 per cent," he said.

Xu said India's exports to China grew by 9.7 per cent, demonstrating the vast potential of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The envoy said China's emphasis on self-reliance resonates with India's strategy of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

"At the global level, China's vision of a 'world of great harmony' echoes Indian's pursuit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)," he said.

"We stand ready to work with India to draw wisdom from our traditional cultures, uphold the important consensus that China and India are each other's cooperation partners," he said.

Xu underlined the need for the two sides aligning their development strategies to expand the "pie" of mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

In the last few months, India and China initiated a series of measures to reset their ties that came under severe strain following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The military stand-off effectively ended in October 2024.