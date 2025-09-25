"Protesting A Right But...": Ladakh Lt Governor's Warning Over Deaths

The violent statehood movement protests in Ladakh 24 hours ago - in which four people were killed - were the result of a "conspiracy", Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta told NDTV Thursday afternoon, as he also expressed sorrow over the incident and the deaths.

The Lt Governor did not name the alleged conspirators but referred darkly to 'comparisons' with the violence in Bangladesh last year (where a student-led protest overthrew the Sheikh Hasina government) and in Nepal this month (a 'Gen Z' agitation forced a change in government).

"In a democratic system, protesting is a right. But it must be done in a peaceful manner. For the past two days, attempts have been made to incite the people of Ladakh... and the protest held here was compared to those held in Bangladesh and Nepal. This smells of a conspiracy."

"Then it becomes clear... somewhere there are 'foreign powers' involved," he said, "... gradually many things will become clear. Who is making this happen? Why was this day chosen?"

The Lt Governor pointed out that the Ladakhi people had welcomed the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh in 2019, after the federal government scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two UTs. "Ok... everyone has the right to say what they want (referring to the protesters). But Ladakh will not be allowed to become a place of violence."

Four deaths have been confirmed so far in statehood protests in Ladakh.

"Ladakh is a peaceful, religious. and devout environment. Some people (again, referring to the 'conspirators') will come here and do this. No matter how big a person is, there will be action."

The comments come after Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk was blamed for the violence.

"In spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike, he continued... and misled the people through provocative mentions of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal," the Home Ministry said in a statement.

READ | 'Sonam Wangchuk's Remarks Provoked Mob': Centre On Ladakh Clashes

On Wednesday the Lt Governor issued a curfew and blamed the protesters for the violence, which included a Bharatiya Janata Party office being vandalised and a CRPF, or Central Reserve Police Force, vehicle set on fire. "Those who instigated protests are responsible for the deaths."

He also said a mob 'tried to burn CRPF men inside the vehicle'.

READ | "Mob Tried To Burn CRPF Personnel": Ladakh Lt Governor Declares Curfew In Leh

The government said 30 police and CRPF personnel were injured in the violence.

The local leaders, however, have alleged use of disproportionate force by security forces.

The violence has also sparked a political row, with the BJP accusing a Congress Councillor, Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, who has been charged in connection with the clashes. However, Mr Wangchuk pointed out the Congress cannot muster 5,000 young Ladakhi men and women to a protest.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a major crackdown and arrested 50 people for the violence. It is unclear, though, if the Congress Councilor was one of those arrested.

Over the past three years, Ladakh has seen growing unrest against direct federal rule.

NDTV Explains | Ladakh's Statehood Movement. What Is It, What Do Protesters Want?

Residents have called for statehood and constitutional safeguards to protect their land, culture, and resources, and concerns have begun to mount over what has been described as a 'political vacuum' under the administration of the Lieutenant Governor, in this case Kavinder Gupta.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.