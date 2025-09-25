Farooq Abdullah Warns Against Use Of Force In Ladakh, Bats For Congress

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has warned the central government against using force against the people of Ladakh following yesterday's violence. Mr Abdullah, the three-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said the unrest and violence in Ladakh occurred due to broken promises by the central government, and rejected claims that the Congress party or activist Sonam Wangchuk was behind the violence.

"Ladakh is a sensitive area. China has not accepted the McMahon Line. The government should address real issues instead of silencing people," said Mr Abdullah.

Mr Abdullah said civilian unrest was the result of hollow promises made after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh. He said the violence in Ladakh erupted after the youth left a hunger strike venue. "They (the youth) abandoned the Gandhian way and resorted to stone pelting and setting buildings on fire," he said.

The former chief minister rejected claims that a particular party --Congress -- was behind the violence in Ladakh. "Congress doesn't have any large footprint. This is the voice of the people," said Mr Abdullah.

He urged the central government to resolve the issue instead of "beating around the bush."

"We were also promised delimitation, elections, and statehood. But we didn't get statehood as promised," Mr Abdullah said.

He further said the violence broke out after the youth of Ladakh decided to abandon Sonam Wangchuk's way of protest. "I don't think he's involved in any of these activities. Now they are conducting a CBI inquiry against Sonam Wangchuk. If they use agencies and force, I'm sorry to tell the government that the situation has exploded. Don't use power. You've used enough power. Start talks and come to a conclusion about what you want to give," said Mr Abdullah.

The police have launched a major crackdown following yesterday's violence and arson in Ladakh. Around 50 people have been arrested during pre-dawn raids and searches in Leh.

The police have also registered an FIR and charged Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag in connection with the violence. However, it remains unclear whether the councillor of Leh Hill Council is among those arrested in the recent crackdown.

The Centre has also blamed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his "provocative speeches" for triggering the massive violence. At least four protesters were killed and 90 others were injured in clashes and firing by security forces.

