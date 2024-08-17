Scooter Rider Beaten To Death By E-Rickshaw Driver In Jaipur After Crash

A 36-year-old man was beaten to death by an e-rickshaw driver and two others following an argument here, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened late Friday when Dinesh Swami and Jitendra Swami from Swami Basti were travelling in a scooty, they said.

Their scooty collided with an e-rickshaw in Shastri Nagar area leading to a scuffle between Dinesh and the rickshaw driver, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-II) Bajrang Singh said.

After the incident both the drivers left for their respective homes but Dinesh's condition deteriorated after reaching home and he died, he said.

Singh said that there were three people in the e-rickshaw and one of them, identified as Shahrukh, was arrested while efforts are underway to nab the two others.

Meanwhile, after the man's death locals assembled outside Shastri Nagar police station demanding arrest of the accused. Police have assured prompt action in the matter.

