A top Indian hotelier in Nepal who was wanted by the Interpol, was arrested on Saturday on charges of drug trafficking. Mashkoor Ahmad Lari was arrested from the Maharajgunj area of Kathmandu, said a senior police officer at the Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Office.The police were searching for the hotelier after drugs were found inside a package dispatched by him from Kathmandu to the Netherlands during a security check at Germany's Frankfurt Airport, the police said.Mr Lari is the owner of Kathmandu's five-star Everest Hotel which was closed the building developed major cracks in the 2015 earthquakes. He has been operating the hotel in Kathmandu for the last 30 years.The police have filed a case for trafficking drugs against Mr Lari in the Kathmandu District Court after taking him into custody.