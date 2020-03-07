Telangana Man Arrested In Poland, Father Seeks Centre's Help

Father of the man said that his son last contacted him on October 21 last year (Representational)

Father of a Telangana man on Saturday urged the government to provide legal help to his son who has been arrested in Poland for alleged cybercrime.

Fasiuddin was working with a company in Poland after he was ditched by an agent who promised to provide him work visa in May 2017.

Speaking to ANI his father Mohammed Najamuddin said, "My son Fasiuddin went to Poland on 23 May 2017 after an agent took him on the pretext of ensuring work visa. But the agent ran away. Fasiuddin started working in a company and was trying to get a work visa."

He said that his son last contacted him on October 21 last year.

"My son contacted us on October 21, 2019, and after that, he hasn't called us. Later, after some days, we received a call from the Indian Embassy and they said Fasiuddin had been arrested by the Poland authorities and had been sent to prison," he said.

Requesting the Central government and the Indian Embassy in Poland to help him in the matter, he added: "We don't know why Fasiuddin was arrested and what case was registered against him? I request the central government and the Indian Embassy in Poland to provide him legal aid and ensure that he returns back to India."

Meanwhile, replying to a tweet, Indian Embassy in Poland informed that Fasiuddin was arrested for cybercrime.

"Mr Mohd Fasiuddin has been arrested on charges of cyber fraud. The Mission is seized of the matter and Consular Officer had visited him. A lawyer has been hired by the Mission. The matter is subjudice and we await investigation to be completed. We'll provide all necessary help as per rules," the embassy's official handle replied in a tweet.