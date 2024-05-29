Indian-Origin Surgeon Charged Over Sexual Offences In UK: Police

Amal Bose, 54, had been suspended by the National Health Service. (Representational)

An Indian-origin surgeon has been charged as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Lancashire, north-west England, the local police force has said.

Amal Bose, 54, had been suspended by the National Health Service (NHS) trust managing the hospital after it approached the police in March last year in connection with a number of allegations of sexual assault from employees. It led to an investigation and following a consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the police charged Bose on Friday after which he was released on bail to appear at Lancaster Magistrates' Court on June 7.

"Amal Bose (3/02/1970), of Thurnham near Lancaster, has been charged with 14 counts of Sexual Assault Contrary to Section 3 Sexual Offences Act 2003 relating to six female victims," Lancashire Police said in a statement.

"The alleged offending occurred between 2017 and 2022. Some of the counts encompass more than one incident. The alleged victims were all members of staff at Blackpool Victoria Hospital," it said.

"On Tuesday 14th of March last year, we were contacted by the hospital who reported to us a number of allegations of sexual assault on employees at the Trust. Following an investigation and after consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service we have now charged a man," it added.

Before the complaints, the surgeon was head of the cardiovascular surgery department at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

"The Trust can confirm that a former member of staff has been charged with offences of sexual assault," said a spokesperson for the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which manages the hospital.

"The Trust has been working with Lancashire Constabulary and cooperating fully with their investigation. I want to reassure patients and their families that the hospital remains a safe and caring environment and the provision of services continues as normal," the spokesperson said.

