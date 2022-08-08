Indian-Origin Man Gets 4 Years In Prison For Defrauding American Express

Jasminder Singh was ordered to pay over USD 4.6 million in restitution.(Representational)

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to four years in prison for defrauding an American multinational credit card company of approximately USD 4.7 million and for laundering the proceeds of his fraud.

Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont in California was sentenced last week in the Eastern District of New York to four years in prison for defrauding American Express of nearly USD 4.7 million.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between November 2017 and December 2019, Jasminder Singh used four business entities that he created and controlled and 10 American Express credit cards in those entities' names to purchase thousands of Apple iPhones.

He then sold the iPhones to overseas purchasers for millions of dollars. As part of his scheme, Jasminder Singh falsely told American Express that he was unable to repay approximately USD 4.7 million in charges incurred from the purchase of the iPhones, and created fake payment invoices in order to secure additional credit from the company.

Jasminder Singh then used the proceeds of the scheme to pay for personal expenses and to buy luxury items, including a USD 1.3 million home and a luxury vehicle.

He was ordered to pay over USD 4.6 million in restitution and was ordered to forfeit over USD 3 million.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)