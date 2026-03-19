CBI Questions Anil Ambani for 8 Hours In Bank Fraud Case, Summons Him Again

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned Anil Dhirubhai Ambani for nearly eight hours in connection with a Rs 2,929.05 crore bank fraud case involving Reliance Communications Limited.

According to officials, Ambani appeared before the Investigating Officer at the CBI Headquarters in Delhi earlier in the day. After prolonged questioning, he has been asked to join the probe again tomorrow for further interrogation.

Case Details

The case was registered on August 21, 2025, following a complaint by State Bank of India, the lead bank in a consortium of 11 lenders. The complaint, based on a forensic audit, alleges large-scale diversion and misutilisation of loan funds between 2013 and 2017 through complex transactions among group entities.

Investigators claim the alleged irregularities caused a wrongful loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore to SBI, part of a total exposure of Rs 19,694.33 crore involving 17 public sector banks. Subsequently, similar complaints were also filed by several other banks, including Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.

The agency has also registered additional cases against Reliance Communications Limited and its directors based on complaints from Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank earlier this year.

Searches were conducted at company offices and Ambani's residence in Mumbai in August 2025, during which investigators seized several documents deemed incriminating.

Separate Probe: Reliance Commercial Finance Case

In a related development, the CBI also questioned Amit Dangi for around seven hours in connection with a separate Rs 57.47 crore bank fraud case involving Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd..

Dangi, a Whole-Time Director at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., appeared before the agency as part of the ongoing investigation. His company has taken over assets of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd and Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

The case, registered on December 6, 2025, is based on a complaint by Bank of Maharashtra, alleging diversion of funds that led to a loss of Rs 57.47 crore. A forensic audit flagged large-scale financial irregularities, with a consortium exposure of Rs 4,097 crore across 31 financial institutions.

Subsequent complaints were also received from Punjab National Bank, taking the combined exposure of the two banks to Rs 302.38 crore.

Searches were carried out in Mumbai and Pune in December 2025 at premises linked to the accused, where officials recovered multiple incriminating documents.

The investigations in both cases are ongoing, with the CBI examining financial transactions, corporate structures and the alleged role of public servants in facilitating the frauds.