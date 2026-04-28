Probe Agency Freezes Anil Ambani Group Assets Worth Rs 3,034 Crore

The Enforcement Directorate has attached fresh assets worth Rs 3,034 crore as part of its ongoing money laundering probe against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) companies, sources said.

The sources said the attached properties belong to Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (R-Infra). These include a flat in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station in Maharashtra, some land parcels in Sanand (Ahmedabad) and 7.71 crore shares of R-Infra, among others.

The central agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets.

According to sources, the total attachment of properties in the cases against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group now stands at Rs 19,344 crore. The Group is being investigated by the ED on charges of bank fraud and diversion of funds.

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