International Cyber Syndicate Busted In Srinagar, 7 Arrested

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Jammu and Kashmir police has busted a sophisticated international cyber racket operating from Srinagar. According to police, several suspects have been arrested, and digital equipment used in the crime have been seized during coordinated raids across Srinagar.

Police said the raids were conducted after Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) received information regarding the functioning of call centres engaged in fraudulent online activities targeting both foreign nationals and locals.

"The CIK promptly formed specialised teams of technical experts and field operatives to conduct surveillance and gather digital intelligence. Investigations revealed a key operational hub in Srinagar's Industrial Area of Rangreth," said police.

During the raids, police said seven suspects were arrested. "During raids 13 mobile phones, nine laptops, VoIP systems, SIM cards, networking devices, and digital storage media were seized," police said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were part of a well-organised cybercrime syndicate with connections extending beyond Jammu and Kashmir.

"A part of the network targeted victims in countries like the USA, UK, and Canada. They operated through international communication masking technologies, used psychological manipulation and impersonation tactics, and laundered money through modern digital and cryptocurrency channels," said police.

The accused, according to investigators, posed as legitimate service providers to deceive victims into sharing sensitive banking details or making payments.

"They had established an unregistered call centre using VoIP systems to generate international virtual numbers and conceal their real location through server routing and spoofing techniques. Victims were lured through fake Yahoo Mail websites and Google advertisements. Once individuals clicked on these ads, they were directed to toll-free numbers operated by the suspects," said police.

Police are conducting further investigations, including the forensic analysis of seized devices, to trace the wider network and identify additional suspects.