Watch: 2 Bears Enter Srinagar Golf Course, Run Away With Flagstick

In a funny breach of golf course etiquette, two bears in Jammu and Kashmir decided to make the green their personal playground. Golfers at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) in Srinagar were left stunned when the pair strolled onto the 18-hole course, snatched a flagstick, and ran away with it.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a now-removed video of the incident on Instagram, captioning it: "When the bears came out to play on the golf course. Two bears stole the flag and ran away with it at the Royal Spring Golf Course in Srinagar the other day."

While electric fencing has been installed around the RSGC to prevent the intrusion of wildlife, these bears appear to have successfully circumvented the perimeter during their venture into the course.

Nestled in the lap of Zabarwan forests and on the banks of Dal Lake, RSGC is known as one of the most scenic golf courses in the region.

Earlier, the city forest at the erstwhile Theed village, the RSGC, was built by former chief minister Farooq Abdullah. It took several years for the course to be completed amid massive criticism against Abdullah. But once completed and opened in 2001, it has been regarded as one of the finest courses in the world and the smoothest playing surfaces in Asia.