Pro-Pakistan Poster Video Surfaces in J&K's Doda, Probe Launched

A purported video clip showing a pro-Pakistan poster pasted on a parapet in the Pul Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district has sent security agencies on high alert.

A video clip showcasing a poster featuring Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir has gone viral on social media, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation.

The video clip shows the poster pasted by the pro-freedom organisation Jammu Kashmir Youth Movement, praising Pakistan's efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the US and expressing gratitude for Pakistan's support to Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination.

Doda police have registered an FIR (95/2026) under Section 353(1) BNS and are investigating the matter. "A video of the posters has surfaced, which contains objectionable words that could potentially create chaos among the general public," said DSP Doda, Krishan Rattan.

Police are checking if the video is original or AI-generated and have not yet detained anyone in connection with the incident, as they have not found the poster from the spot so far.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation and will reveal facts soon," Rattan added.

The police are also verifying the geo-tagged location of the video to ascertain its authenticity. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are leaving no stone unturned to uncover the truth behind the incident.