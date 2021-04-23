Indian Migrant Worker Dies To Injuries In Lorry Accident In Singapore: Report

A 28-year old Indian migrant worker died due to an accident in Singapore.

A 28-year old Indian migrant worker has become the second victim who died due to his injuries from a road accident in Singapore, according to a media report on Friday.

Sugunan Sudheeshmon, who hailed from Kerala, suffered serious injuries while he along with 16 others were travelling to their worksite in the back of a trolley that collided with a truck on Tuesday, The Straits Times reported.

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi migrant worker was the first one who lost his life in the accident.

A non-profit organisation, Migrant Worker's Centre, said it is working with the worker's employer to furnish the documentation and claims needed to file for the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA) compensation of Sugunan.

Its Raining Raincoats (IRR), another non-profit organisation, said a counsellor from the organisation has been speaking to Sugunan's mother, who is a domestic worker in Singapore.

She had visited her son in hospital on Thursday night.

Sugunan and his wife, who is not aware of the incident till now, have an 18-month-old child, added a volunteer.

Five more workers continue to be in the hospital.

"Currently five workers remain in a critical condition in the hospital. One of them has been moved from the intensive care unit to the high dependency unit," a statement from the MWC said.

The lorry driver, a 36-year-old man, has been arrested for careless driving causing death.