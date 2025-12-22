Kerala Minister Blames RSS' "Politics Of Hate" As Mob Kills Migrant Worker

Days after a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh was beaten to death in Kerala, state minister MB Rajesh on Monday said the man was a victim of the "politics of hate" propagated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) across the country.

31-year-old Ramnarayan was allegedly beaten to death in Palakkad district on Wednesday evening after being accused of involvement in a theft at Kizhakeattappallam near Walayar. Rajesh claimed that the worker was accused of being from Bangladesh. "The brutal killing is highly condemnable. He is a victim of the politics of hate propagated by the Sangh Parivar throughout the country," the minister said.

Rajesh said that of the five people arrested in the case, four are RSS workers. They have been named in several criminal cases, including the attempt to murder a CPM leader, he added.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too assured that justice would be ensured for Ramnarayan's family, adding that such acts tarnish the reputation of a progressive society and are completely unacceptable. The Chief Minister said a special investigation team led by the Palakkad Superintendent of Police is probing the case and has been directed to examine all aspects of the incident and initiate appropriate legal action.

His remarks came a day after Congress and the victim's family demanded compensation and an investigation under stringent laws, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Ramnarayan's brother declined to accept the body until they received their demands, which included compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

Medical findings recorded ahead of the post-mortem showed more than 40 injuries across the worker's body. Severe head injuries, profuse bleeding and multiple grievous wounds were cited as the cause of death, IANS reported.

Investigators said heavy sticks were used to beat the victim, while marks on the body indicate he was thrown to the ground, kicked repeatedly and dragged. X-ray examinations confirmed that he was stomped on his face and back, pointing to prolonged torture rather than a single attack. The remand report also noted that those who attempted to intervene were threatened and driven away.