5 Jharkhand Labourers Kidnapped In Niger Return After 8 Months In Captivity

Five Jharkhand labourers allegedly abducted in the West African country of Niger returned on Friday to India after eight months in captivity, an official said.

Team leader of the state migrant control room (which functions under Jharkhand labour department) Shikha Lakra confirmed that the five labourers hailing from Bagodar in Giridih district of Jharkhand have landed safely in Mumbai.

"Currently, all five are in Mumbai, undergoing mandatory health checks and completing necessary government and legal formalities and will be returning to their respective homes on January 14," said Lakra.

Giridih Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav told reporters that it was the combined effort of the state Chief Minister Hemant Soren, state migrant control room and the Ministry of External Affairs that the five migrants being held captive could land safely in India.

"We received information from the private company officials that the labourers, after eight months in captivity, were released and returned to Mumbai by flight on Friday," he said.

नाइजर में बंधक बनाए गए 5 प्रवासी मजदूरों की 8 माह के बाद सकुशल वतन वापसी पर केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री जी का और विदेश मंत्रालय को आभार.

बगोदर के दोंदलो के चार प्रवासी मजदूर फलजीत महतो, राजू महतो, संजय महतो, चंद्रिका महतो और मुंडरो के उत्तम महतो को 25 अप्रैल 2025 को नाइजर के कल्पतरु… pic.twitter.com/NJ7MuZOsgX — Jairam Kumar Mahato MLA (@Tigerjairam) January 9, 2026

Giridih Assistant Labour Commissioner, Praveen Kumar told reporters that on April 27, 2025, the State Migrant Control Room was informed that five migrant laborers from different villages under Bagodar Police Station limits working for a private company for laying transmission lines in Niger had been kidnapped.

The labourers were Faljit Mahato, Raju Kumar, Chandrika Mahato, Sanjay Mahato and Uttam Mahato, the official said.

"On the directive of Chief Minister Hemant Soren the state migrant control room immediately contacted senior officials of the private company under whom the labourers were working in order to obtain information about the workers and to initiate prompt action for their release," he added.

Later, the migrant control room got in touch with the Protector of Emigrants, Ranchi, the Indian Embassy in Niger and the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The company informed that the workers were paid a salary of US$ 550 per month (approximately Rs 47,620) from January 2025 to March 2025. The workers are paid quarterly, with a portion of the salary given for local expenses and the remainder paid at the end of the quarter. The total salary for three months per worker is Rs 1,42,857," said Praveen Kumar.

He also said that the families of the stranded workers were receiving a monthly assistance of Rs 17,000.

"At the initiative of the district administration, the dependents of the workers have been covered under various government social security schemes," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)