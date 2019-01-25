Indian Man Accused Of Groping School Girl In Dubai While Drunk: Report

The girl alleged that the man groped her on purpose and kept walking. (Representational)

An Indian construction worker is standing trial at a Dubai court after he allegedly groping a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Prosecutors on Thursday accused the 32-year-old of being drunk when he inappropriately touched the girl as she was walking to a metro station, Khaleej Times reported.

He denied the charge, claiming he touched her by mistake.

The incident was reported on October 20, 2018.

During the investigation, the girl said she was putting cash in her bag when she was caught off-guard by the accused.

She said he did it on purpose and kept walking. She did not yell at him or scream for help as she was scared.

Footage taken from the CCTV cameras at the Metro station captured the man getting very close to the girl and touching her.

The man was fined 2,000 dirhams on the charge of consuming alcohol without a permit.

He will be sentenced on February 13.