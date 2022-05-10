Indian-American Girl, 6, Becomes Youngest World Expo Speaker

Kiara is also the world's youngest TEDx speaker.

Six-year-old Indian-American girl Kiara Kaur has become the youngest keynote speaker to address any World Expo, prompting World Book of Records, London to acknowledge this as a world record.

The grade I Indian American student's speech at the recent World Expo 22 in Dubai was called "Small Changes, Big Difference", while her speech during the International Women's Week celebrations at the Mexico Pavilian was focused on women's empowerment.

Kiara told NDTV, "It was exciting to speak to an audience at this great event. I prepared my speech by speaking to my grandmother, Commander Dr Rita Bhatra who had served the Border Security Force for 40 years".

On what she emphasized on in her speech, she added, "Women empowerment lies in equal opportunity for young girls in education, rights, health, decision making, wages and professional opportunities".

Last year the young girl had set a record as the youngest TEDx speaker. Her speech was titled "Unboxing Curiosity" where she shared her journey of reading.

Two years ago, when she was just four-years-old in nursery school, she had set a record reading 36 books in an hour and forty five minutes. The Asia Book of Records and The World Book of Records, London had endorsed this as a record.

Kiara's doctor parents have now settled in Dubai. The family says the child is not forced to set records. Dr Little Mahendra, her mother said "We feel happy and great about out child's achievement. All credit go to my parents, her inspiration".

On her dream, Kiara said, "I want to be the President so I can govern and help the poor".