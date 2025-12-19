Watch: Man Enjoys Rs 40,000 Indian Meal At Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Chicago, His Review Is Viral

An Indian diner's honest review of a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in Chicago has gone viral on Instagram. His unfiltered remarks and amusing takes on the fine-dining experience have won many hearts online. The post was shared by @anushkinusa, who explains that he had a meal worth around Rs 40000 (for two people) at Indienne in Chicago. Anushk says it was "worth it" right at the beginning of the video and then goes on to explain why he felt it was so. He tells viewers about each of the 10 courses of the vegetarian tasting menu he tried.

Anushk first shared a brief glimpse of the food menu, which included dhokla, pani puri, yoghurt chaat, medu vada and more. The descriptions of each were minimal. Only a few elements were mentioned, which meant one could not guess how the actual dish would turn out. Along with the meal, Anushk opted for a spirit-free beverage pairing, as he doesn't drink wine. He revealed that his dining experience began with the server ironing the tablecloth before he was seated. He was then served a complimentary drink since it was his birthday.

The first course arrived, featuring two pieces of dhokla with what looked to be flower petals on top. Anushk was blown away to discover that they weren't petals but solidified 'pieces' of chutney. This was followed by a Mushroom Galouti, which he called "amazing," and a pani puri, which he said was "alright." He noted that they had filled the latter with too many things, including jelly.

The other courses delighted him too. He loved the yoghurt chaat, which was constructed in a unique way. He also ate a medu vada, which he declared was the best he had ever tasted in his life. He called the element on top of it a "topi" (hat) and was surprised to find that it was actually a chutney again.

The dish that followed, Morrel Manti, was unfamiliar to him. But he still ended up loving it. His favourite course of the evening was a Celeriac Kebab served with a Chilli Cheese Kulcha. The final savoury course was paneer kofta with dal makhani at the side. While he liked the former, he called the dal " very mediocre." In the dessert course, one of the creations included bal mithai in some form. Anushk found it completely unexpected to find it on a menu like this abroad! Finally, he pointed out a special treat which arrived right at the end: a mini ball-like delight filled with coffee.

Anushk also shed light on the attentive service of the restaurant through a simple action. He briefly got up from the table at one point and later returned to find his napkin folded neatly and kept near the corner. The gesture left him rather baffled, he admitted in the video. Watch his full reel below:

Many Instagram users loved the way he described the dishes. Read some of the reactions below:

"The kind of food reviews I live for."

"Best food I had in Chicago. Never knew food could be so creative."

"The most desi review of Indienne ever. Love it and that place too much!"

"This was a fantastic review."

"Love your commentary, brother."

"Sometimes it's more about experience and quality vs quantity."

"I agree with all your comments. I had the same experience. I really liked the food. Very well decorated and superb in taste. I would love to visit again."

"Everything looks good. Just a little info that folding the napkin and keeping it on the side looks good in a restaurant rather than it lying on the chair or sofa all crumbled. To upkeep the ambience, it is done. These are the minor things that are also taken into account while they are given Michelin stars or followed by hotels and restaurants as SOP (Standard Operating Procedure)."

About Indienne In Chicago

Indienne in Chicago is a critically acclaimed fine-dining restaurant in the city's River North district that has rapidly become one of the most celebrated Indian culinary destinations in the United States. Opened in 2022 by chef and restaurateur Sujan Sarkar, the restaurant occupies a beautifully restored 19th-century printing warehouse and is known for its refined, multi-course tasting menu that merges Indian flavours with precision techniques often associated with French cuisine. Chef Sarkar is originally from Kolkata and trained in some of London's most demanding kitchens.

The restaurant's meticulous plating, thoughtful progression of courses, and intimate atmosphere have drawn substantial acclaim from diners and critics alike. It made history in the fall of 2023 by earning a Michelin star, the first Indian restaurant in Chicago to receive such recognition, and successfully retained its star in subsequent Michelin guides.