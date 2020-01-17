Body Of Indian Man Missing After Floods Found In Oman: Report

The body was found on Thursday after six days of searching, the Gulf News reported. (Representational)

The body of an Indian man, who went missing after flash floods in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week, has been found in Oman, the police said.

The body was found on Thursday after six days of searching, the Gulf News reported.

Rescue teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police, Dubai Police and Oman coordinated the rescue efforts to find the man since January 11.

Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the man drowned after his car was swept away by flash floods.