Indian Woman, 52, Sister Of Singer Chitra Iyer, Dies While Trekking In Oman

An Indian woman living in Muscat has died in a trekking accident in Oman's Jebel Shams region. Sharada Iyer, 52, originally from Thazhava in Kerala, was the daughter of late agricultural scientists RD Iyer and Rohini Iyer and the sister of Malayalam playback singer Chitra Iyer.

Authorities said Iyer, a former manager with Oman Air, was part of a group trekking along the marked paths of the rugged Wadi Ghul of the Jebel Shams area in Oman's Al Dakhiliyah Governorate when the accident occurred on January 2, according to a report by Gulf News.

The exact cause of her death was not disclosed, but the location's steep cliffs and challenging terrain are recognised risks among trekkers.

Iyer's body is being flown from Oman to Kerala, and her last rites will be performed on January 7 at the family's ancestral home in Thazhava, according to the family.

Iyer had reportedly returned to Oman on December 24 after travelling to India to attend her father's funeral, who died on December 11.

Announcing her sister's death, Chitra Iyer has shared an emotional tribute on social media. In an Instagram post, Chitra Iyer wrote about the profound personal loss and said, "Run along, you feisty little banshee of a sister! You run too fast! But I'll catch up... eventually... soon, I promise."

"Love you, you insufferable monster. You hottie. You saxy thayng! What am I going to do? How will I ever carry on living without your annoying voice jabbering nonstop at the other end of the phone? Or screaming from the next room ?? Or just .. being annoying. Being the brat. Being you," she added.