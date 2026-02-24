'Australia Doesn't Want Indian Migrants': Neo-Nazi Activist's Racist Outburst

An Australian extremist's anti-India outburst has triggered widespread outrage on social media. Thomas Sewell, known as a neo-Nazi activist in Australia, slammed the media for its alleged silence on the demographic replacement of White Australians, claiming he does not want Australia to turn into a third-world country like India.

Sewell was speaking to the media outside a Melbourne court, where he appeared over charges of 'offensive behaviour' at an Indigenous protest camp last year. The 32-year-old leader of the now-disbanded neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Network is facing 25 charges.

What 'Neo-Nazi' Australian Said

Speaking to a 7News reporter, he asked why the Australian media is silent about the demographic "replacement of White Australians"-- a term often used by far-right commentators to refer to demographic change and a shrinking share of White people in the population.

"We don't want Australia turning into a Third World country. Don't want it turning into India. We don't want it turning into Sudan. We want it to remain Australian. That is the primary issue," Sewell said.

Sewell claimed his August 2025 protest was against alleged white replacement in Australia. "The primary issue in Australia and the whole Western world is white replacement. That is the primary issue. That's the only thing we actually want to talk about," he said.

When the reporter suggested taxpayers were unhappy with his conduct at the rally, he replied, "You don't speak for the taxpayer, you're part of a corporate entity that is anti-Australia."

"I think you'll find the average Australian does not want thousands or millions of illegal Indian immigrants staying in the country. And that's what we were protesting against. There were thousands of self-entitled, despicable people who think it's their right to be a part of our nation," he said.

The interview soon turned chaotic when a bystander interrupted him. Sewell responded with personal insults, calling a man "fat dork" and "loser."

Case Against Thomas Sewell

Sewell is charged with 25 offenses for two incidents in August, including allegedly leading a group attack on August 31 on a sacred First Nations site where several people were assaulted. Sewell is accused of punching a member of the camp, kicking another occupant, and discharging a missile at the site.

He is also accused of raising his fists and lunging at a man on August 9 as he and 200 others marched through Melbourne with "white man fight back" banners.